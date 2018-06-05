Maine Warden Service expected to resume search for missing Brunswick man

Courtesy of Brunswick Police Department Courtesy of Brunswick Police Department

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 5, 2018 12:30 pm

The Maine Warden Service is expected to return to Brunswick on Wednesday to resume the search for a 26-year-old man last seen a week ago.

Daniel Gagnon, who works as a security officer at Bowdoin College, is believed to have left his home Wednesday afternoon on foot and has not been seen or heard from since, according to a release from the Brunswick Police Department.

Gagnon is 5 feet, 11 inches, has brown hair and green eyes.

Police updated an initial release to say that Gagnon weighs 230 pounds, not 160 as initially stated.

He wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, black socks and possibly white Adidas sandals.

Family members organized their own search on Saturday, meeting at Bowdoin College and searching throughout the area all day, with no luck.

“Dan is a valued employee,” Bowdoin spokesman Scott Hood wrote in an email to the Bangor Daily News on Thursday. “We share the deep concern of family, friends, and local authorities who are trying to locate him, and we are doing what we can to assist.”

Brunswick police Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said Tuesday that police have met daily with family members to try to learn more about Gagnon’s whereabouts.

“So far all our leads have turned up nothing,” he said.

Garrepy said he did not know what areas the wardens would search, but said they would return with dogs because a search by air becomes more difficult as foliage returns to trees.

Anyone with information about Gagnon’s whereabouts can call Brunswick police at 721-4301.

Follow the BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest southern midcoast Maine news.