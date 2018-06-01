Portland
June 01, 2018
Portland

2 motels sue city after threat to drop lodging licenses over alleged illegal activity

CBS 13 | BDN
The Knights Inn in South Portland is one of two motels suing the city after the City Council reportedly voted not to renew their license to stay open.
By CBS 13

A pair of low-budget motels is taking the city of South Portland to court.

The South Portland police chief made the recommendation to city councilors to end the lodging licenses for Maine Motel and Knights Inn.

He says the department continues to respond to illegal activity at the businesses.

The City Council reportedly voted not to renew the motels’ licenses, which were set to expire on May 31.

However, the owners of both businesses have filed a lawsuit against South Portland, and a judge is at least temporarily blocking the city from closing the motels.

South Portland’s police chief says on numerous occasions they’ve dealt with prostitution cases, drug investigations, and overdoses at both motels.

Even residents have complained about rising crime in the area such as attempted burglary.

One person even caught an incident on camera, stating many cars are being broken into and other petty crimes.

Both motels fighting to keep their doors open.

