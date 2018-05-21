Route 2 closed after report of large fire at Carmel recycling plant

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 21, 2018 1:41 pm

Updated: May 21, 2018 2:20 pm

Route 2 in Carmel has been closed Monday afternoon while more than a dozen fire departments battle a massive fire that reportedly broke out at Ideal Recycling, Inc.

A report that tall flames enveloping a row of cars “100 feet wide” at the Main Street recycling plant came in at 11:25 a.m., according to a Penobscot County dispatcher. No other information was immediately available.

As of 1:30 p.m., a total of 16 fire departments from Plymouth to Bradford were either still at the scene or covering for each other, the dispatcher said. The Air National Guard is also assisting, and helicopters are dropping water on the site from above, a witness said. Members from the Salvation Army emergency disaster program arrived around 12:30 p.m. to provide meals and refreshments to firefighters, the organization said.

When blaze erupted, it sent up a black mushroom cloud, according to a witness, and a dark pillar of smoke has remained visible on the horizon for miles.

Main Street, or Route 2, has been closed and sheriff’s deputies are there redirecting traffic, the dispatcher said.

Monday’s fire isn’t first time the recycling plant has been the site of an impressive blaze. In 2013, oil sludge at the bottom of a 100-gallon tank that had been dropped off at the facility caught fire when workers cut the metal with torches. It took four hours and seven fire departments to knock down the flames.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.