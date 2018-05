Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

Bangor Daily News • May 14, 2018 7:08 am

Updated: May 14, 2018 8:03 am

A 75-year-old Boothbay man reported missing Saturday has returned home safely.

The Maine Department of Public Safety had issued a silver alert for John F. Edwards, who was reported missing by his wife. Edwards reportedly drove to Massachusetts and returned home Sunday afternoon, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.