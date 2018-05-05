Wind knocks out power for thousands of Mainers

Tim Cox | BDN Tim Cox | BDN

Strong winds knocked out power for thousands of Maine residents Saturday morning, and as crews work to restore power, gusts throughout the day have been putting more outages on the map.

In an update posted by Central Maine Power, more than 17,000 customers remained without power by noon. And Emera Maine reported more than 4,000 remained without power by 11 a.m. Aroostook, Hancock and northern Penobscot and Piscataquis counties were most affected.

“Basically, the strong winds have brought trees into contact with lines today,” Judy Long, spokesperson for Emera Maine, said. “We’ve been watching the forecast for the last several days knowing there was some strong winds expected throughout the service territory, particularly strong winds in Aroostook County. We have a full complement of crews out there working today and expect to return service to all affected by the end of the day.”

Throughout the morning, Emera crews restored service to more than 3,000 customers in the greater Bangor area.

CMP expects to restore power to the majority of their customers by tonight, according to the company’s outage reporting line.

CMP customers can report outages online or by calling 1-800-696-1000. Emera customers can report outages online or by calling 207-973-2000 or 1-855-363-7211.