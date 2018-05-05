Maine motorcyclist dies after crash into truck

May 5, 2018 7:40 am

A motorcyclist died Friday after colliding with a truck hauling a trailer on Desert Road in Freeport.

Police identified the motorcyclist who died as Matthew MacMillian, 24, of North Yarmouth. He was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center in Portland after being taken there following the crash.

The collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to a Freeport police report. MacMillian was riding his 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle northwest on Desert Road when he collided with a 2014 Toyota pickup that was hauling a trailer and pulling onto Desert Road from the southbound ramp of Interstate 295.

The driver of the truck, Jonathan Thomas, 63, of Cumberland was not injured, according to police and rescue workers.

A crash reconstruction team is investigating the incident.

