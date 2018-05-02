Colby rescinds honorary degree it gave Bill Cosby in 1992

Matt Slocum | AP Matt Slocum | AP

May 2, 2018 9:09 pm

Updated: May 2, 2018 9:18 pm

The Colby College Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind the honorary degree the college gave to comedian Bill Cosby in 1992.

Colby joins dozens of other colleges that, starting in 2015, have taken back honorary degrees given to Cosby. That’s when allegations of the comedian’s sexual misconduct started to surface.

Cosby, 80, was found guilty on April 26 of three counts of sexual assault. The conviction was the result of a retrial of a 2017 case that had ended in a mistrial.

“Following Bill Cosby’s conviction last week on multiple counts of sexual assault, the Colby College Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to rescind the honorary degree he received in 1992,” the college said in a prepared statement.

“Colby will also convene a group of students, faculty, staff, and trustees to review its policies regarding rescission of honorary degrees. While rescinding this honorary degree is an important statement about Colby’s values, the College is committed to strengthening its systems, policies, programs, and culture toward the goal of eliminating sexual violence in its community,” the release stated.

Cosby, who was Colby’s 1992 commencement speaker, had been given an honorary doctor of laws degree as “an American classic … devoted to making … a more loving, non-violent and humane world,” according to a BDN report.

Within 24 hours of the verdict last week, several universities announced they were rescinding Cosby’s honorary degrees: Johns Hopkins, Temple, Carnegie Mellon and Notre Dame. Yale and Boston College have also recently revoked honorary degrees they gave to the comedian.

Cosby remains free on $1 million bail. No sentencing date has yet been set.

The Washington Post contributed to this report.

