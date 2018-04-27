Joyce McLain’s killer sentenced to 45 years in prison

File and submitted photos | BDN File and submitted photos | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 27, 2018 12:23 pm

Updated: April 27, 2018 1:32 pm

Philip Scott Fournier, the East Millinocket man convicted of killing 16-year-old Joyce McLain nearly 40 years ago, was sentenced Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor to 45 years in prison.

“This was a cruel and violent act,” Superior Court Justice Ann Murray said after hearing emotional testimony from McLain’s family and friends.

The judge also found that the motive for McLain’s death was sexual assault although the evidence showed she was not raped.

Fournier, 57, told the judge that he was “torn up by everything I just heard from Joyce’s family and friends. What happened to Joyce was a horrible thing. From what I heard, she was a wonderful person. That should not happen to anybody else.”

Fournier, who was 19 when McLain was murdered, continued to maintain his innocence Friday. He is expected to appeal his conviction.

The prosecution recommended that Murray impose a 55-year sentence. Fournier’s defense team urged the judge to impose a lesser sentence closer to the mandatory minimum of 25 years, but did not recommend a specific number of years.

The victim’s mother, Pamela McLain of East Millinocket, was too ill to attend the sentencing, Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea said.

Victim witness advocate Renee Ordway read Pamela McLain’s statement, in which she did not suggest how long Fournier should spend in prison.

Pamela McLain wrote that “for the last 38 years Joyce has been dead and Scott has had his freedom while I spent most of them seeking justice for Joyce. I ask that you keep in mind what Scott took from us. Justice for Scott Fournier is also justice for Joyce.”

Detectives in 2008 began investigating the cold case homicide as if it were a new case. Fournier was arrested in March 2016 and held without bail since then at the Penobscot County Jail. That time will be applied to his sentence.

“He not only murdered our Joyce but he took a big part of [her sister] Wendy,” Pamela McLain’s statement read. “There was no more music. No more laughter in our house.”

In February, Murray found Fournier guilty of murder in McLain’s death on Aug. 8, 1980, behind the athletic fields of Schenck High School in East Millinocket following a jury-waived trial. McLain’s partially clothed body was discovered early on the morning of Aug. 10, 1980, with the back of her skull caved in.

Heavy rains overnight washed away evidence, according to trial testimony. No fingerprints, fibers or DNA evidence linked Fournier to McLain’s body.

In convicting Fournier, Murray found that his 1981 confessions to a minister, his parents and police were confirmed by his alleged 1989 statement, “I killed her,” to a co-worker who asked what he knew about the McLain slaying. Fournier recanted his 1981 confessions but did not take the stand at his trial to rebut Bangor High School janitor John DeRoche’s testimony about the 1989 confession.

Fournier told Murray on Friday that a skull fracture he suffered in a car crash about six hours after Joyce McLain was last seen caused him to have nightmares and to confuse them with reality. Fournier stole a fuel truck and crashed it at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 9, 1980, in the neighboring town of Medway, according to testimony.

The punishment for murder in Maine is 25 years to life in prison. Attorneys on both sides agreed that a life sentence was not appropriate in Fournier’s case but some family and friends asked that Murray impose the maximum sentence for murder.

There are seven conditions under which a judge may send a defendant to prison for life: premeditation; murder accompanied by torture, sexual abuse or other extreme cruelty; murder committed by an inmate in jail or prison; multiple victims; murder of a hostage; a previous murder conviction; or the murder of an on-duty law enforcement officer. None apply in the McLain case.

Because of when the murder took place, Fournier can earn one-third off his sentence for good behavior in prison. Current law allows prisoners to earn up to one-quarter off their sentences for good behavior.

