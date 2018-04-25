Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in Norridgewock

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 25, 2018 9:27 am

Updated: April 25, 2018 10:15 am

A Somerset County’s sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Norridgewock, according to the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster confirmed the death to the newspaper and said a media briefing would take place at the sheriff’s office at 9:30 a.m. Lancaster did not immediately identify the deputy.

Watch the live stream of the media briefing here. It is best viewed on a desktop computer with updated Adobe Flash Player.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a Cumberland Farms convenience store on Waterville Road around 1:42 a.m., the paper reported. Officers from local law enforcement agencies followed soon after, including Maine State Police and Lancaster.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene in the Norridgewock and Skowhegan area early Wednesday morning and did not provide further details. The FBI is reportedly on its way to the scene.

The last Maine law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty was an Fryeburg officer Nathan M. Desjardins in June 2017, according to BDN archives.

