Maine law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty

Mario Moretto | BDN Mario Moretto | BDN

By Jackie Farwell , BDN Staff • April 25, 2018 8:11 pm

Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole appears to be the 85th law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in Maine, according to state records dating back to the early 1800s.

He is the first to die from gunfire since the March 31, 1989 death of Maine State Police Detective Giles Landry, who was gunned down in his cruiser outside a mobile home in Leeds while investigating a child abuse case.

The first Maine officer to die in the line of duty was Ebenezer Parker, who was killed in 1808 while working for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the records show.

The names of Maine’s fallen officers are engraved in granite on the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta, next to the State House.

Timeline

4/25/2018: Cpl. Eugene Cole, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, shot in Norridgewock while responding to a call.

6/6/2017: Officer Nathan M. Desjardins, Fryeburg Police Department, injuries sustained in a boat crash while responding to a call to search for a missing canoeist.

3/24/2011: Daryl R. Gordon, Maine Warden Service, in a plane crash on Clear Lake in a remote section of Piscataquis County.

11/4/2006: David Rancourt, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, suffered a fatal heart attack while searching for evidence in the Androscoggin River.

12/29/1999: Charles B. Baker, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, died when his cruiser crashed on Route 2 in Palmyra on while on en route to back up a Maine State Police officer.

11/7/1997: Norman J. Dube, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, died from a heart attack while on a traffic stop on Pinkham Road in Ashland.

10/10/1997: Glenn Strange, Maine State Police, died of heart problems days after a drunken driving suspect punched and kicked him in the chest while being arrested in Linneus.

4/15/1996: James A. Griffith, Maine State Police, was killed when his patrol car was struck by an ice truck.

11/13/1994: Jeffrey S. Parola, Maine State Police, in an accident in Sidney while responding to a domestic dispute call.

11/21/1992: William F. Hanrahan, Maine Warden Service, suffered a heart attack while investigating reports of inebriated hunters in the woods near Starks.

10/1/1990: Jim Swint, Brunswick PD, died after swerving into a telephone pole to avoid another car during a pursuit.

10/13/1989: William A. Williams, Oxford SO

3/31/1989: Giles R. Landry, Maine State Police, shot while investigating a domestic violence complaint

9/23/1988: Josiah B. Mahar, U.S. Border Patrol, killed in an automobile accident while on patrol

7/23/1988: David R. Payne, Lewiston PD, shot while responding to a report of a traffic violation

5/9/1987: Jeffrey L. Bull, Lebanon PD

6/17/1986: Michael R. Veilleux, Maine State Police

7/30/1984: Donald E. Davey, Lincoln SO

9/11/1982: Robert J. Gallant, Berwick PD

3/17/1982: Carroll W. Millett, Paris PD

4/6/1981: Rodney C. Bonney, Auburn PD

7/12/1980: Thomas J. Merry, Maine State Police

12/29/1978: Timothy L. Willard, Paris PD

3/2/1977: Charles J. Wilson, Penobscot SO

12/15/1976: Frank H. Elliott, Thomaston PD

11/6/1974: Louis E. Daigle, Madawaska PD

9/1/1973: Elliott S. Johnson, Thomaston PD

9/27/1972: Richard E. Varney, Maine Warden Service

7/1/1968: R. Lyle Frost Jr., Maine Warden Service

10/29/1966: Jean C. Mondville, Biddeford PD

1/1/1966: Ralph A. Chase, Gardiner PD

11/26/1965: Dale A. Macdonald, Somerset SO

10/29/1965: Ralph W. Heath, Baxter State Park

11/18/1964: Herbert E. Towne, Newport PD

7/9/1964: Charles C. Black, Maine State Police

9/20/1963: John E. Sutton, University of Maine Orono PD

9/4/1959: Frank J. Buzynski, Knox SO

9/4/1959: Frank E. Ross Jr., Knox SO

5/14/1959: Pierre A. Harnois, Westbrook PD

11/13/1958: Karl A. Jacobson, National Park Service

7/7/1958: Paul J. Simard, Lewiston PD

8/27/1956: George E. Townsend, Maine Warden Service

8/18/1951: Howard W. Eye, Calais PD

6/28/1950: Francis A. Murray, Bangor PD

7/7/1949: Norman C. Philbrick, Auburn PD

9/17/1948: Claude W. Kimball, Penobscot SO

6/3/1946: Randall E. Shelley, Maine Warden Service

8/20/1940: E. Dean Pray, Cumberland SO

6/5/1938: Thaxter M. Reardon, Millinocket PD

2/16/1938: John D. Chapman, Rockland PD

11/24/1936: Thomas E. Giggey, Fort Fairfield PD

10/22/1935: Robert L. Moore, Maine Warden Service

5/13/1933: Jean Babtiste Jalbert, Maine Warden Service

5/5/1933: Reuben Blackman, Lincoln SO

11/18/1932: Frank H. Curtis, Aroostook SO

7/29/1932: Edward F. O’Donnell, Biddeford PD

4/8/1932: Joseph Honore Dutremble, Biddeford PD

9/16/1930: Hans P. Smith, Portland PD

8/15/1930: Michael T. Connolly, Portland PD

5/17/1930: Seldon L. Jones, Augusta PD

8/19/1928: Frank C. Wing, Maine Warden Service

9/1/1927: Lee H. Parker, Maine Warden Service

8/30/1925: Fred A. Foster, Maine State Police

8/9/1924: Emery O. Gooch, Maine State Police

11/14/1922: Mertley E. Johnston, Maine Warden Service

11/14/1922: David F. Brown, Maine Warden Service

10/8/1921: Leslie Robinson, Maine Warden Service

7/19/1921: Arthur G. Deag, Maine Warden Service

6/15/1920: Joseph Goulet, Biddeford PD

12/16/1915: Charles E. Mcintosh, Portland PD

12/21/1914: Harold C. Hillman, Aroostook SO

6/18/1913: Maurice D. Beane, Passadumkeag PD

11/22/1911: John Webster, Hancock SO

11/22/1911: Edward Finn, Hancock SO

3/7/1903: Patrick H. Jordon, Bangor PD

11/18/1893: Harrison Whitman, Oxford SO

4/30/1893: Granville A. Hayden, Aroostook SO

11/8/1886: Charles W. Niles, Maine Warden Service

11/8/1886: Lyman O. Hill, Maine Warden Service

11/4/1884: Rufus R. Lishness, Augusta PD

10/9/1884: Thomas F. Malloy, Kennebec SO

9/3/1883: William Lawrence, Bath PD

6/14/1879: James P. Robbins , Rockland PD

1/28/1811: John T. Downes, Washington SO

1/1/1808: Ebenezer Parker, Cumberland SO

Sources: Bangor Daily News archives, media reports, Maine Department of Public Safety. Further details about these officers may be found at the Officer Down Memorial Page.