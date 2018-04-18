Barbara Bush’s death reverberates in Kennebunkport

Susan Walsh | AP Susan Walsh | AP

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • April 18, 2018 8:21 am

Updated: April 18, 2018 9:20 am

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — A flag flew at half-staff Wednesday as the sun rose over Walker’s Point, marking the passing of the matriarch of an American political dynasty.

Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at the age of 92, is recalled in this coastal community where her family summered for her grace and class.

Out for his morning walk past the Bush family compound, John Doyon recalled how his wife had once danced with the former first lady, for a moment at an event welcoming the family back to town.

“It’s very sad. They’re such a part of the community,” Doyon said. “It’s just hard not to see her return.”

Maine Public reporter Fred Bever contributed to this report.

