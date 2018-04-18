York
April 18, 2018
York Latest News | Poll Questions | Barbara Bush | Ranked-Choice Voting | Allan Monga
York

Barbara Bush’s death reverberates in Kennebunkport

  • Susan Walsh | AP
    Susan Walsh | AP
    In this Aug. 7, 1991, file photo, Barbara Bush watches as President George Bush reels in a fish aboard their boat Fidelity, just off shore from their Vacation home at Walkers Point in Kennebunkport, Maine.
  • Jake Bleiberg | BDN
    Jake Bleiberg | BDN
    A flag flies at half-mast at Walker's Point, the Bush's summer home.
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Updated:

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — A flag flew at half-staff Wednesday as the sun rose over Walker’s Point, marking the passing of the matriarch of an American political dynasty.

Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at the age of 92, is recalled in this coastal community where her family summered for her grace and class.

[Barbara Bush remembered by Maine leaders for devotion to health care, literacy]

Out for his morning walk past the Bush family compound, John Doyon recalled how his wife had once danced with the former first lady, for a moment at an event welcoming the family back to town.

“It’s very sad. They’re such a part of the community,” Doyon said. “It’s just hard not to see her return.”

Maine Public reporter Fred Bever contributed to this report.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like