By Lincoln County News • April 18, 2018 7:20 am

Wiscasset residents voted not to continue a lawsuit against the Maine Department of Transportation in a referendum Tuesday, April 17.

Of the 881 votes cast, residents voted 578-303 against the referendum question, which read, “Do you wish to continue the lawsuit filed by the Town of Wiscasset against the Maine Department of Transportation regarding the Wiscasset Downtown Project?”

