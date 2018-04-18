Bangor
April 18, 2018
Bangor

Former Trump campaign manager to speak in Bangor

Andrew Harnik | AP
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, right, and his lawyer Peter Chavkin, left, arrive to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington in this photo from March 8, 2018.
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, will join conservative radio host Howie Carr for an event in Bangor in June.

Lewandowski is a political commentator and was Trump’s campaign manager before he was fired and replaced by Paul Manafort. Carr’s radio show, “The Howie Carr Show,” has been broadcast across New England for 25 years.

At the Friday, June 1 event, Carr will discuss his new book, “What Really Happened: How Donald J. Trump Saved Us from Hillary Clinton,” and Lewandowski will talk about the political memoir he wrote with David Bossie, “Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency.”

The event will be held at the Spectacular Event Center at 395 Griffin Road. Tickets are $75 and include copies of both books.

