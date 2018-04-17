Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man she says threatened her

Michael Avenatti via AP | BDN Michael Avenatti via AP | BDN

David S. Joachim, Bloomberg • April 17, 2018 1:45 pm

Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch of the man she says threatened to harm her if she discussed her alleged tryst with Donald Trump.

Daniels is the adult-film star who claims she had sex with Trump in 2006 and took a $130,000 hush payment from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen shortly before the 2016 election. She has recounted a 2011 episode in Las Vegas in which an unidentified man threatened her while she was with her young daughter if she revealed the affair.

Appearing on ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, showed a sketch by a forensic artist based on her description of the man she says told her to keep quiet about Trump.

“The thing I remember so clearly about him was that nothing was alarming about how he looked,” Daniels said. The sketch includes details of his appearance: He’s between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, in his 30s or early 40s, and appears “lean but fit.”

Daniels said she didn’t report the parking-lot encounter at the time because she didn’t want her husband to know about it or to think she’d put her daughter in danger.

“I’m tired of being threatened,” Daniels said. “The intimidation and saying you’re going to ruin my life and take my house. I’m done being bullied.”

Daniel appeared on the talk show with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, the day after the two attended a hearing in New York about documents seized from Cohen during an FBI raid last week. Avenatti said the judge in the case recognized their right to be present because the search warrants “stemmed in significant part from what happened with my client.”

Avenatti said they’re offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps them identify the man. He wouldn’t say who else has seen the sketch, which is dated April 8, the day before the search of Cohen’s office, home and hotel room.

