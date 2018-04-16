Chemical weapons team kept from alleged attack site in Syria

Hassan Ammar | AP Hassan Ammar | AP

Sarah El Deeb and Nataliya Vasileyva, The Associated Press • April 16, 2018 1:43 pm

BEIRUT — Independent investigators were prevented by Syrian and Russian authorities Monday from reaching the scene of an alleged chemical attack near the Syrian capital, an official said, days after the U.S., France and Britain bombarded sites they said were linked to Syria’s chemical weapons program.

The lack of access to the town of Douma by inspectors from the watchdog group, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, has left questions about the April 7 attack unanswered.

The group’s director-general, Ahmet Uzumcu, said Syrian and Russian officials cited “pending security issues” in keeping its inspectors from reaching Douma.

“The team has not yet deployed to Douma,” two days after arriving in Syria, Uzumcu told an executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague.

Syrian authorities were offering 22 people to interview as witnesses instead, he said, adding that he hoped “all necessary arrangements will be made … to allow the team to deploy to Douma as soon as possible.”

The U.S. and France say they have evidence that poison gas was used in Douma, east of Damascus, killing dozens of people, and that President Bashar al-Assad’s military was behind it, but they have made none of that evidence public. Syria and its ally Russia deny any such attack took place.

Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov blamed the Western airstrikes carried out early Saturday for holding up a mission by the group’s team to Douma. He told reporters in Moscow that the inspectors could not go to the site because they need permission from the U.N. Department for Safety and Security.

But a U.N. spokesman said the clearances have been given to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons team.

“The United Nations has provided the necessary clearances for the OPCW team to go about its work in Douma. We have not denied the team any request for it to go to Douma,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Both Russia and the Syrian government have welcomed the visit. The team arrived in Syria shortly before the airstrikes and met with Syrian officials. Government forces and Russian troops have been deployed in Douma, which is now controlled by the Syrian government.

Syrian opposition and activists have criticized the Russia deployment in the town, saying that evidence of chemical weapons’ use might no longer be found.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied that Russia interfered with any evidence.

“I can guarantee that Russia has not tampered with the site,” Lavrov told the BBC in an interview Monday.

Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has said his country is “fully ready” to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons mission. He said government officials met with the delegation, which has been in Damascus for three days, a number of times to discuss cooperation.

Syria has in the past accused the West of politically manipulating the group’s mission.

At least 40 people are believed to have died in the attack on Douma, which until Saturday was the last rebel-held town near Damascus.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons team dispatched to Syria to investigate does not have a mandate to assign blame.

Russia vetoed last year the extension of the mandate of another joint U.N.-Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons body in charge of determining who was behind other chemical attacks in Syria. The joint body was created in 2015 and found the Syrian government responsible for using sarin gas last year in Khan Shaykhoun, a rebel-held area in northern Syria.

Meanwhile, NATO’s secretary general said the U.S.-led airstrikes will reduce the Syrian government’s capabilities of carrying out new chemical attacks.

Jens Stoltenberg said the strikes were a “clear message” to Assad, Russia and Iran that the use of chemical weapons is not acceptable and that the allies would not stand idle. He spoke in an interview with Turkey’s NTV television Monday.

In Damascus, hundreds of Syrians gathered Monday in Omayyad Square in Damascus, rallying in support of their armed forces, which they said had succeeded in confronting the airstrikes by the West.

State TV broadcast the rally live from the central square, where protesters waved Syrian flags in a demonstration that was dubbed a “salute to the achievements of the Arab Syrian Army.” They also set off fireworks and unleashed celebratory gunfire.

Shouts of “Allah, Syria, and only Bashar,” a reference to Assad, rang out.

The strikes have ratcheted up international tension, as the U.S. and Russia exchanged threats of retaliation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said a decision on new economic sanctions against Russia will be made “in the near future.” U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had said a decision was coming Monday for sanctions against Russia for enabling the Assad government to continue using chemical weapons, but the White House did not commit to that timetable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the military strikes violated the U.N. Charter and that if they continue, “it will inevitably entail chaos in international relations,” according to a Kremlin statement Sunday.

Douma was the last rebel holdout in the eastern Ghouta enclave, which was the target of a government offensive in February and March that killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Syrian media, Russian and Syrian officials have sought to play down the impact of the airstrikes, saying the Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles. The Pentagon says no missiles were engaged.

Also Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May was to face angry lawmakers for authorizing the strikes without a vote in Parliament. Her office said she planned to tell them the strikes were “in Britain’s national interest” and were carried out to stop further suffering from chemical weapons attacks.

Associated Press writers Edith M. Lederer and Raf Casert contributed to this report.

