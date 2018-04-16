High court refuses to hear appeal of Portland abortion protester

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 16, 2018 10:23 am

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeal of an abortion protester who has been cited for shouting outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Portland.

The petition for a hearing before the nation’s highest court challenged a ruling by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and comes as the latest step in a legal drama that has unfolded since 2015. Last year, a panel of federal judges reversed a lower federal court’s decision in the suit protester Andrew March had filed against several Portland police, the city and Maine Attorney General Janet Mills.

In 2016, U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen, whose office is in Portland, found that the noise section of the Maine Civil Rights Act violated the free speech clause of the First Amendment because it was based on the content of what a protester said. The state appealed that decision to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

A three-judge panel ruled that the law is message-neutral and could therefore be enforced if the protesters became loud enough to disrupt the workings of the Planned Parenthood clinic.

March, the pastor of a Lewiston church who opposes abortion on religious grounds, appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The court’s denial lets stand the noise section of the law that says protesters can not be so loud that they interfere with the delivery of health care.

The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear oral argument in less than 1 percent of the cases that seek to be considered.

