‘Major collision’ closes Interstate 295 southbound in Freeport

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 12, 2018 8:51 am

FREEPORT, Maine — Interstate 295 in Freeport was closed to all southbound traffic just after 8 a.m. Thursday following what the Maine Turnpike Authority described as a “major collision” near mile 21.

A Maine State Police dispatcher said five cars and a tractor-trailer were involved. Freeport fire and rescue was also at the scene, the dispatcher said.

State police continued to work to clear the crash.

Neither Freeport nor Brunswick police dispatchers had any information. No additional information was immediately available.

