Police: Man with gun robs Maine tanning salon

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 11, 2018 10:24 am

Updated: April 11, 2018 11:32 am

Topsham police said an armed man robbed Sun Tan City on the Topsham Fair Mall Road at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two clerks working in the shop described the suspect as a white man who was about 6 feet tall and wearing a long, dark, hooded jacket with his face covered, Topsham Police Lt. Mark LaFountain said Wednesday.

The man allegedly displayed what police believe was a semiautomatic firearm and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A search of the immediate area by police and a tracking dog was unsuccessful.

LaFountain said the area was crowded with patrons of several nearby businesses.

He said police are not discounting the possibility that the robbery is connected to a string of similar incidences in Greater Portland during recent weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topsham police Detective Mark LaFountain at 725-4337 ext. 2213 or by email at mlafountain@topshammaine.com.

No additional information was immediately available.

