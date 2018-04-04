Patriots football star credited with helping prevent possible school shooting

Greg M. Cooper | USA Today Sports Greg M. Cooper | USA Today Sports

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • April 4, 2018 4:16 pm

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is being credited with helping prevent a possible school shooting after a Michigan teenager reportedly left a threatening message on one of the star player’s social media pages.

Edelman was alerted about the message last month by a fan while in Texas visiting former teammate Danny Amendola, the New York Times reported. The threatening message, which was posted underneath one of Edelman’s recent Instagram images, read: “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

The receiver later told reporters he thought of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which claimed the lives of 17 people and recognized the threat should be taken seriously.

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?” Edelman said in an interview, according to the Times.

The Patriots star alerted his assistant in Massachusetts, who then contacted police. Investigators reportedly identified the source of the message as a 14-year-old boy in Michigan, who was found in a home with two rifles.

The boy was taken to a juvenile-detention center and charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism, the Times reported.

Edelman said the fan who first notified him about the threat is “the real hero.”

“Thankfully, this kid said something,” Edelman reportedly said. “We’re going to send him something, a care package, just for his work.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.