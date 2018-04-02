York
April 02, 2018
York

Firefighters on the scene of apartment building blaze in Biddeford

Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13
Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment building fire in Biddeford.
By CBS 13

Crews are battling a large fire at a Biddeford apartment building.

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the building on Hill Street.

Fire in Biddeford

#BREAKING: Crews are battling a large fire at a building on Hill Street in Biddeford. (

The assistant fire chief said they’re currently fighting the fire from the outside only. They are not sure yet if anyone is inside.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Comments

