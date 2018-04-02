Firefighters on the scene of apartment building blaze in Biddeford

Crews are battling a large fire at a Biddeford apartment building.
Still an active scene on Hill St in Biddeford crews still trying to get fire under control. Crews very busy. Biddeford Fire Chief says they’re still trying to account for 1-3 people @WGME pic.twitter.com/I7FTAPXBpt
— Lexie O'Connor (@LexieWGME) April 2, 2018
Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the building on Hill Street.
#BREAKING: Crews are battling a large fire at a building on Hill Street in Biddeford. (
The assistant fire chief said they’re currently fighting the fire from the outside only. They are not sure yet if anyone is inside.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
