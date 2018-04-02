Police: Tests show no pot in cookies that Bangor day care staff said got them high

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • April 2, 2018 11:40 am

The cookies that a dozen Bangor day care staffers believed got them high in February did not contain any illicit substances, investigators said Monday.

About a quarter of the 44-person staff at Bangor’s Watch Me Shine day care reported feeling intoxicated Feb. 14 after they ate Valentine’s Day cookies dropped off by a parent, the center’s director said.

Police were called in and took the cookies.

“Those cookies were sent to the state crime lab for analysis and after thorough testing, none of the cookies tested positive for controlled substances,” Bangor police Sgt Wade Betters said in a Monday news release.

After two staff members who had eaten at least an entire cookie reported feeling woozy, about 10 others came forward with similar but less intense symptoms, the center’s director said in February.

Police don’t know what caused the staff to feel funny, and say there aren’t any charges pending.

The child-care center instituted a new policy that no outside food could be brought in for children or staff.

