Iconic Maine store’s comeback spurs joy in beach community

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 2, 2018 9:43 am

The owners of Popham favorite Percy’s Convenience Store offered its fans an early spring surprise Saturday morning when they announced on Facebook that despite closing — seemingly for good — last fall, Percy’s will open for a “comeback tour” this summer.

“So, you know how some older singers have retired but then came back to do ONE more concert tour,” they wrote on the store’s Facebook page. “What would you think if Percy’s Store does a comeback tour??? Well, yes, it is happening!!!”

Despite family health problems, Tracy and David Percy wrote that they will reopen with shorter hours on May 25.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends, for “one more season.”

The reaction was swift and dramatic.

“Literally crying I’m so happy,” Monica Squires Wilson, 33, of Milford, New Hampshire, wrote Saturday afternoon. Wilson’s family has vacationed at Popham each year since her 58-year-old father was 18, she said. Her parents honeymooned there.

“When the campground closed a couple of years ago, we found a house to rent, and we almost didn’t book it this year with Percy’s being gone,” Wilson told the Bangor Daily News. “Percy’s is just part of summer. Everyone has a special place where they go to recharge their soul, and that’s Popham to me. And it wouldn’t be the same without Percy’s.”

The Percys bought the property from Ellison Taylor in 2004 for $225,000, according to tax records. Today it’s assessed at $1.07 million, which includes a path to the beach and empty lots used each summer for parking at $10 per car.

Neither David nor Tracy Percy would speak to a reporter in late September, but wrote on the store’s Facebook page, “Our parents are aging and our grandchildren are growing. We have always been about ‘family first’ and now our parents need our help.”

The Percys listed the store and its 1.5-acre lot in July with a price tag of $1.25 million. Since taken off the market, it was billed as perfect for building a “dream home” near the beach, noting that the current commercial use and beach parking lot “can be continued or removed.”

Rich Miner of Cambridge, Massachusetts, told the Bangor Daily News on Monday that his wife and children spend the summer at their home just across Atkins Bay from Percy’s, and visit frequently by boat.

“It’s a favorite place to bring visitors as well as our regular go-to for the frequent breakfast and occasional lunch or ice cream,” Miner said.

“The kids screamed for joy when they heard the news,” he wrote on the Percy’s Facebook page.

Neither Tracy nor David Percy could be reached for comment Monday morning.

