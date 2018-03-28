Bowdoinham farmhouse destroyed by fire

Richmond Police Department | BDN Richmond Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • March 28, 2018 12:29 pm

A two-story farmhouse on White Road in Bowdoinham was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The first firefighters at the scene responded just before 8:30 a.m. to 760 White Road and found heavy smoke and fire throughout the home. Flames were beginning to come out of the eaves, Bowdoinham fire Chief Arthur Frizzle said.

“From that point it was pretty much a defensive attack,” he said.

Nikki and Peter Sullivan, the owners of the property, escaped without injury.

Firefighters from Bowdoin, Richmond, Litchfield, Dresden and Woolwich assisted Bowdoinham at the scene.

