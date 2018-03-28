Midcoast
March 28, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Elvers | Second Amendment | 'Sanctuary Laws'
Midcoast

Bowdoinham farmhouse destroyed by fire

Richmond Police Department | BDN
Richmond Police Department | BDN
A farmhouse at 760 White Road in Bowdoinham was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff

A two-story farmhouse on White Road in Bowdoinham was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The first firefighters at the scene responded just before 8:30 a.m. to 760 White Road and found heavy smoke and fire throughout the home. Flames were beginning to come out of the eaves, Bowdoinham fire Chief Arthur Frizzle said.

“From that point it was pretty much a defensive attack,” he said.

Nikki and Peter Sullivan, the owners of the property, escaped without injury.

Firefighters from Bowdoin, Richmond, Litchfield, Dresden and Woolwich assisted Bowdoinham at the scene.

Follow the BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest southern midcoast Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like