Ground Round restaurant abruptly closes Saco location

By Staff, Journal Tribune • March 27, 2018 11:18 am

After three years of operation, the Ground Round Sports Bar and Grille at 779 Portland Road in Saco has closed.

The restaurant informed employees and staff on Monday that the Saco location of the restaurant chain would end operations effective Monday evening.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, owners expressed regret in closing the business.

“We are grateful to our staff for the hospitality they consistently provided and to our loyal customers for their years of support,” said Ground Round IOC management in the press release. “It has been a pleasure to serve the community in this location. We know the loyal patrons of the Saco location will be served well by our other restaurants in Hallowell and Bangor, Maine, and around the country whenever they travel.”

The Ground Round has been open at that Saco location since April 27, 2015.

“Management sends a heartfelt thanks to employees and the community for its patronage over the last few years,” said Ground Round IOC management in the press release.

The Ground Round IOC chain currently operates restaurants across 10 states in the Midwest and Northeastern areas of the United States.

Other Ground Round restaurants in Maine in Bangor and Hallowell will continue to serve customers, according to the news release.

