String of armed robberies in Greater Portland reaches 7, police say

By CBS 13 • March 27, 2018 10:14 am

Updated: March 27, 2018 10:35 am

Another business has been robbed by a man with a gun, according to Westbrook police. It is the third armed robbery in Westbrook, and the seventh in Cumberland County in the last seven days.

In the latest robbery Monday, Westbrook police say a man pulled a gun at the Subway on Bridgton Road around 8:30 p.m. They say the man demanded money from the clerk, and got away with some cash.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

This is the seventh armed robbery in Cumberland County since March 20. There have been three in Westbrook, two in Portland, one in Falmouth, and one in Cumberland.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin says the suspect descriptions are consistent: a five foot five-inch-tall, white male, wearing some sort of dark clothing and pointing a gun. They are working to determine whether all the crimes are connected.

The departments are working together to catch the person or persons responsible.

