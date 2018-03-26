Man critically injured after falling off deck of Rockland pub

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • March 26, 2018 1:24 pm

A man was critically injured when he fell from the deck of a Rockland pub this weekend, according to police.

The incident occured at the Time Out Pub around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Rockland police Deputy Chief Chris Young, when the man fell off the 17-foot-high deck and struck his head on the pavement below.

Rockland police are investigating the fall and are asking that anyone with information about the incident call detective Alex Gaylor at 594-0316 ext. 253.

The man is in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Young said.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the individual who fell. The Courier-Gazette reported that the individual is a 30-year-old man from Old Town.

In June 2015, a Rockland man died from his injuries after falling from the Time Out Pub deck. Mark Boynton, 25, was trying to sit on the railing of the deck when he fell backward and struck his head.

Boynton’s family filed a lawsuit against Get Out Inc., which does business as the Time Out Pub, in 2016. The lawsuit contended that the the business was negligent in the design of the deck, though the lawsuit was dismissed in May 2017, according to a Knox County Court clerk.

