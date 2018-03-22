Bangor, northern Maine counties show population bump in 2017

Courtesy U.S. Census Bureau | Lee Roth / Roth Stock Digital Me Courtesy U.S. Census Bureau | Lee Roth / Roth Stock Digital Me

By Lori Valigra • March 22, 2018 1:00 am

All but two counties in Maine showed a population rise in 2017 over the previous year, with more people moving in contributing to most of the increases, according to local estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Northern Maine counties including Aroostook, Washington, Somerset and Penobscot grew by only a few hundred people compared to bigger gains in York and Cumberland in the south, and Bangor’s population nudged up. Despite modest numbers, that’s an improvement over last year, when Bangor and northern counties saw population declines.

Cumberland and York counties saw the biggest growth, with Cumberland up close to 1,600 people and York up 1,868 from 2016 to 2017. Penobscot County’s population rose by 442.

Piscataquis and Franklin counties saw slight population declines.

From 2010 to 2017, only six counties gained population.

From 2010 to 2017, for example, Aroostook County lost the most population, 5.9 percent of the 71,871 people it had in 2010. And Penobscot County lost 1.3 percent of its 153,920 population in 2010.

Cumberland’s addition of 1,595 people from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2017 was primarily due to 1,479 people entering the county.

By metropolitan area, Portland-South Portland, which has been on a steady population rise since 2010, hit a high of 532,083 in 2017. That compares to 528,261 in 2016 and 513,879 in 2010.

Bangor’s population rose to 151,957 in 2017, up 442 since 2016, but still down 1,884 since 2010.

The population in the Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area has stayed roughly the same since 2010, when it was 107,690. It added 382 people from 2016 to total 107,651 in 2017.

Augusta-Waterville’s population has declined slowly from 122,072 in 2010, but added 493 people from 2016 to total 121,821 last year.

In New England, the Boston-Cambridge-Newton-New Hampshire area was the only local region among the top 10 most populous metropolitan areas, at 4.8 million people in 2017.

The population rises in Maine are good news in light of another U.S. Census data release on March 13 that showed Maine is moving toward a dubious milestone in 2020, when residents 65 or older are expected to outnumber the young.

That’s 15 years ahead of the national projected date of 2035. However, the census bureau noted that the nation as a whole is aging rapidly.

