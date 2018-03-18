Trump lawyer claims Stormy Daniels violated ‘hush agreement’ 20 times, says she owes him $20 million

Matt Sayles | AP Matt Sayles | AP

By Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News • March 18, 2018 12:04 pm

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney claims porn star Stormy Daniels has violated their nondisclosure agreement 20 times, supposedly giving him the right to fine her $20 million, according to court records.

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made the explosive claim in papers filed in a federal California court Friday.

The papers, obtained by The New York Daily News, that Daniels has broken the agreement “at least” 20 times. Since the agreement stated that Daniels could be fined $1 million “for ‘each breach,’” Cohen argues that she owes him $20 million.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has filed a separate lawsuit alleging that the “hush agreement” should be nulled because Trump never signed it.

Daniels says Cohen paid her $130,000 12 days before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about a year-long affair she had with Trump in 2006. Melania Trump had given birth to Trump’s youngest son, Barron, just a few weeks before their steamy affair began, according to court papers.

When reached by the News late Friday, Cohen said it was “not appropriate” for him to comment on the filing and referred to his counsel, Brent Blakely.

Blakely did not immediately respond to emailed questions. Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Earlier Friday, Avenatti said Daniels had been physically threatened to remain silent.

Avenatti did not provide details of the alleged threat, or say who made it, but told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that his client wants to “tell her story.”

Asked if Daniels was physically threatened, Avenatti responded “yes.”

He did not say when the alleged threats took place.

Avenatti said that Clifford would tell more of her story in an interview taped with CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

“There’s the act and the cover-up and the American people are going to learn about both in the interview and beyond,” he said.

The X-rated actress filed a lawsuit against Trump this month alleging that a $130,000 “hush agreement” she signed should be invalidated because he never signed it.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.