Bangor area schools continue walkouts to protest gun violence

By Callie Ferguson and Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • March 16, 2018 1:32 pm

Updated: March 16, 2018 1:34 pm

Students in Greater Bangor on Friday morning formed the latest wave of young people to walk out of classes to protest gun violence.

They joined thousands of other teens and teachers who, over the course of the week, congregated at 10 a.m. on the pavement outside of their schools for 17 minutes — one for each of the students gunned down in the hallways of a Parkland, Florida high school a month earlier.

Theirs was the third day of demonstrations, after a nor’easter this week forced schools to close and students to stagger their walkouts over the remainder of the week.

In Brewer, more than 100 students walked out of class and into the gym, joined by members of Brewer’s police force and city council. A microphone was set up and several students spoke during the 17 minutes, including junior Ali Cottrell.

Cottrell had just gotten home from school on Wednesday, Feb. 14 when she turned on the TV to see the news.

A close friend and former Brewer High School student who had moved to Parkland, Florida last year was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, she said. Cottrell declined to identify her.

Cottrell said she and her mother, Beth, jumped in the car on Feb. 15 and drove straight to Florida to be with her friend. She said seeing the high school overrun with police and media was overwhelming.

“I’ve always felt like we need better gun control, but now this has given me an even better understanding of why we need better protection,” said Cottrell.

Robben Harris, who earlier this week released a rap song and music video about school shootings, couldn’t be at the walkout due his competing in the High School Instrumental Jazz Festival. He sent a message that was read by student Bridget Saunders.

“I know you might be thinking, ‘We’re just some kids from Brewer High School. Our message and our voices matter so little.’ Nonsense,” read Harris’ message. “By setting foot in this gym, you give our generation hope.”

Students at Bangor High School and John Bapst staged walkouts on Friday, and more had been scheduled in Hampden, Hermon and Orono.

In the lead-up to the protests, school officials have grappled with their own response. In Maine, nearly all districts appeared to support students who took part in the week’s demonstrations, although some have feared for student safety. In Bangor, school officials arranged for a heightened police presence while students crowded in the open air.

Only two Maine districts initially threatened to penalize students who disrupted classes, although one, SAD 13, softened its stance over the weekend. Lisbon Schools, on the other hand, told the Bangor Daily News on Thursday that no students participated in the walkout, contrary to reports by a local newspaper.

