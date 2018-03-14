Housemate of Maine student allegedly stabbed in library donates flute in her memory

Submitted photo courtesy of Journal Tribune Submitted photo courtesy of Journal Tribune

By Ed Pierce, Journal Tribune • March 14, 2018 5:04 pm

A housemate of a slain University of New England medical student has made a unique donation to remember her passion for life and her love for music.

Greg Carbonella, a fellow student and housemate of Deane Kenny Stryker at UNE’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, has donated a flute to the music program at Biddeford Middle School.

Stryker, 22, was fatally stabbed Feb. 24 by a stranger while studying in the Winchester, Massachusetts Public Library. She was sitting alone at a table when a suspect allegedly approached her unprovoked and stabbed her multiple times from behind with a 10-inch hunting knife.

She was a first-year medical student at UNE and had a goal of someday becoming a physician. Among her interests were music, medicine, serving as an advocate for domestic violence and mental health awareness, helping fellow students as an orientation leader, and was a member of a UNE student organization that provides confidential peer support to other students who need a place to turn when they are struggling.

Carbonella said he wanted to do something to honor Stryker’s memory in a positive manner.

“I frequently heard Deane playing her flute in the house as it was her outlet,” he said. “Some people have sports, hers was music.”

Prior to enrolling in medical school, Stryker completed studies at Northeastern University in Boston and graduated in 2017, with a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience.

In a press statement made following her murder, Kenneth W. Henderson, dean of Northeastern’s College of Science, said Stryker will be recalled as a kind person and someone who was devoted to helping others.

“Deane is remembered as a hard-working and friendly student during her time at Northeastern,” Henderson said. “She was always smiling and found many ways to be involved in the Northeastern community.”

He also said that Stryker served as a resident assistant in Northeastern’s residence halls during her time at the university and joined the Northeastern Symphony Orchestra and worked with the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s program for children.

Childhood friends of Stryker say as a teenager she had worked caring for children at the local Temple Shir Tikvah and was a talented and promising musician while attending Winchester High School. ​

According to Carbonella, Stryker would be pleased that he was making the flute donation to BMS students on her behalf.

“I think Deane would appreciate someone else having the opportunity to carry out their musical interest so it seemed fitting to donate one in her memory,” he said.

Amy Delorge, Biddeford Middle School Director of Bands, said that the donated flute will be cherished.

“T​his ​compassionate and charitable gift is quite remarkable, as ​Greg has chosen to take what could only be imagined to be an aching loss and do something that could uplift ​Deanne’s memory and spirit with altruism and big-heartedness,” Delorge said. ” ​The Gemeinhardt flute donation will provide an opportunity to a BMS Band student to be able to play on a reliable quality instrument capable of creating a beautiful sound.

“Such a quality instrument is also able to be used by many students over a number of years in the program,” she said. “This donation will benefit a number of students over a long period of time making his thoughtfulness a gift that will live on.”

