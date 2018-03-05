Midweek storm could drop nearly a foot on Maine

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Callie Ferguson • March 5, 2018 9:04 am

Updated: March 5, 2018 10:29 am

A midweek storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow across Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

Early forecasts predict up to double-digit inch counts for snow totals across the state, with higher amounts in south and central regions. The coastal storm will arrive in the southern counties around 3 p.m. Wednesday and not let up until after dark Thursday, forecasters said. The heaviest snow will fall Thursday morning, battering the Interstate 95 corridor the hardest as the storm travels from west to east, they said.

Forecasters urged Thursday commuters to drive slowly on the anticipated greasy roads, where visibility will be restricted.

“I don’t control the plows or the schools, but I imagine all those types of people will be watching the storm closely,” Margaret Curis, a forecaster with the NWS in Gray, said.

The weather service has posted a winter storm watch for the western part of the state, where the storm will arrive first. As the low-pressure system moves closer to Wednesday, the service will update their forecast with more precise snowfall estimates.

Unlike the series of hard-hitting blizzards that slammed Maine earlier this winter, this week’s storm will bring heavy, wet precipitation, especially along the immediate coast, according to Vic Nouhan, a meteorologist with the NWS in Caribou.

“Typical for March — a little warmer than a mid-winter snow,” he said.

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to rise slightly above the freezing mark, and lows are predicted in the high 20s, Nouhan said.

Winds in the 30 mph range could gust along the coast but are not expected to cause widespread power outages, Curtis said. Tides have fallen since the weekend, and storm-related flooding is unlikely, she added.

