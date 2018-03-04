Search for body of man who went in Kenduskeag Stream comes up empty

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

Judy Harrison | BDN Judy Harrison | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 4, 2018 6:07 pm

Updated: March 4, 2018 6:08 pm

The search for the body of 22-year-old man who disappeared early Friday morning into the Kenduskeag Stream continued over the weekend without success.

Peter Manuel, 22, of Bangor ran from police officers when they responded about 1 a.m. Friday to a report of an altercation in the parking lot of a Harlow Street nightclub.

Members of the Maine Marine Patrol and volunteers with the Down East Emergency Medical Institute searched Saturday and Sunday on the ground and from the air.

The search was to continue Monday and Tuesday, DEEMI Director Richard Bowie said Sunday at dusk. The ice that has been in the stream below State Street was expected to flow into the Penobscot River by Tuesday morning. If Manuel’s body, which could be stuck under the ice, moves into the river, the search would become more complicated, he said.

Manuel, who was on bail for allegedly violating a July criminal trespass order, ran from officers when they tried to talk with him. He jumped a fence, ran behind the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building, and then went into the stream, according to Bangor police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters.

Manuel refused attempts by police and Bangor fire department personnel to help him out of the water and up the steep bank, Betters said. Manuel disappeared under the water. He is presumed drowned.

It is not usual for bodies of people who have gone into the Penobscot River or its streams during the winter to be found downstream.

Bangor resident Paul Francis III, 29, who went by the nickname “June Bug,” disappeared Dec. 2, 2016. His body was found Jan. 25, 2017, in Bucksport. He was found under the dock on the backside of the former Verso Paper mill by a man dismantling the building.

Maine Maritime Academy Student David Breunig, 21, of Westbrook, disappeared in Orono on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. He was heading to meet friends on Mill Street.

Breunig was last seen walking toward the train tracks near a railroad bridge that crosses the Stillwater River, which runs into the nearby Penobscot River. His body was found April 22, 2016, behind the Sea Dog Brewery along Bangor’s waterfront.