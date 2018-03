Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • March 2, 2018 4:07 pm

A body was found Friday in the trunk of a car at a Pittsfield dealership, a state police spokesman said.

State police detectives were en route to Varney Chevrolet on Somerset Avenue as of 4 p.m., said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State police expect to release more details today as the situation develops, a state police dispatcher said.

