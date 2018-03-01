Woman accused of helping father, boyfriend kill Maine man

Courtesy Maine Department of Public Safety | BDN Courtesy Maine Department of Public Safety | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • March 1, 2018 1:14 pm

Updated: March 1, 2018 3:00 pm

A North Carolina woman was charged Thursday with helping her father and boyfriend murder a Millinocket man and wound the victim’s wife.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 21-year-old Alexis Locklear in Maxton, North Carolina. Locklear was indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury on Wednesday on murder and robbery charges, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Wayne Lapierre, 59, and his wife, Diem Lapierre, 33, were attacked in their Millinocket home on Dec. 19. Wayne Lapierre died of bullet wounds three days later in a Bangor hospital but his wife survived her injuries, McCausland has said.

Lapierre owned a construction company and other businesses in Millinocket. He also grew medical marijuana at several sites in town.

Locklear’s father, Tony Locklear, 43, of East Millinocket, and her boyfriend, Christopher Murray, 38, of Red Springs, North Carolina, were indicted by the grand jury on Wednesday on one count each of intentional or knowing murder, elevated aggravated assault and robbery.

McCausland did not specify how Locklear allegedly assisted the two men in the home invasion. She will face an extradition hearing in several days.

Murray is being held at Penobscot County Jail and the elder Locklear remains at large.

Murray’s lawyer has said that Murray was not the shooter after Murray appeared at Penobscot Judicial Center on Jan 16.

“This is apparently a case where they got the wrong guy,” defense attorney David Bate of Bangor said of his client.

BDN Writers Callie Ferguson and Judy Harrison contributed to this report.

