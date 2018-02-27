Coast Guard sets time for inspection mission of sunken boat

U.S. Coast Guard | BDN U.S. Coast Guard | BDN

The Associated Press • February 27, 2018 12:20 pm

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard says its mission to inspect a tugboat that sunk off the coast of Maine last week is set to begin.

Spokeswoman Chellsey Phillips says crews will use cameras to survey the vessel Tuesday morning, adding that underwater footage will give the Coast Guard a better idea of if it makes sense to salvage the Capt. Mackintire. The Portland Press Herald reports a dive team will also be sent down to inspect potential pollution issues.

The Capt. Mackintire was carrying diesel fuel in several drums and a fuel bladder when it sank last week as it was being towed to Portland. No one was injured in the incident.

The Coast Guard says the dive team will be deployed by Wednesday at the latest.

