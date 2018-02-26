Parents charged in death of 10-year-old Stockton Springs girl

Courtesy Waldo County Jail | BDN Courtesy Waldo County Jail | BDN

Google Maps

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff • February 26, 2018 6:22 pm

Updated: February 26, 2018 8:13 pm

The parents of a 10-year-old girl Stockton Springs girl, who died Sunday afternoon, have been charged with murder, according to Maine State Police.

The girl’s mother, Sharon Carrillo, 33, and her stepfather, Julio Carrillo, 51, were arrested about 5 p.m. Monday in the death of Marrissa Kennedy.

They were taken to the Waldo County Jail and are expected to make their first court appearance Tuesday or Wednesday, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release.

The family was staying at a condominium at 7 Harbor View Drive in Stockton Springs, which is owned by Sharon Carrillo’s parents, according to McCausland. The couple moved to the coastal town from Bangor sometime last year, he said.

One of the adults called for an ambulance about 2:30 p.m. Sunday for an unresponsive child, he said. The girl was dead when first responders arrived, and Maine State Police detectives were called to investigate.

The state medical examiner’s office determined the girl’s death to be a homicide after performing an autopsy Monday.

Information on how the girl died was not released.

Two other children, ages 1 and 2, who were found in the home were taken into custody by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

