Midcoast
February 27, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Deane Stryker | The Weinstein Co. | Missing Researcher
Midcoast

Parents charged in death of 10-year-old Stockton Springs girl

  • Courtesy Waldo County Jail | BDN
    Courtesy Waldo County Jail | BDN
    Julio Carrillo, 51, and Sharon Carrillo, 33, were arrested at about 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 and charged with murder in connection with the death of their 10-year-old daughter Marrissa Kennedy.
  • Google Maps | BDN
    Google Maps | BDN
    A map showing the location of 7 Harbor View Dr., Stockton Springs, where Marrissa Kennedy, 10, was found dead. Her parents, Julio Carrillo and Sharon Carrillo, have been charged with murder.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Updated:

The parents of a 10-year-old girl Stockton Springs girl, who died Sunday afternoon, have been charged with murder, according to Maine State Police.

The girl’s mother, Sharon Carrillo, 33, and her stepfather, Julio Carrillo, 51, were arrested about 5 p.m. Monday in the death of Marrissa Kennedy.

They were taken to the Waldo County Jail and are expected to make their first court appearance Tuesday or Wednesday, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release.

The family was staying at a condominium at 7 Harbor View Drive in Stockton Springs, which is owned by Sharon Carrillo’s parents, according to McCausland. The couple moved to the coastal town from Bangor sometime last year, he said.

One of the adults called for an ambulance about 2:30 p.m. Sunday for an unresponsive child, he said. The girl was dead when first responders arrived, and Maine State Police detectives were called to investigate.

The state medical examiner’s office determined the girl’s death to be a homicide after performing an autopsy Monday.

Information on how the girl died was not released.

Two other children, ages 1 and 2, who were found in the home were taken into custody by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like