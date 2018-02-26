Bangor
February 26, 2018
Bangor Latest News | Poll Questions | Deane Stryker | The Weinstein Co. | Missing Researcher
Bangor

Intoxication and hypothermia caused death of woman found in snowbank

Courtney Sebastiano | BDN
Courtney Sebastiano | BDN
Alexie Adams, left, of Orono was found dead Feb. 3 on Colburn Drive in Orono. Her friend Courtney Sebastiano, right, of Brewer said that the 19-year-old had moved to Maine last year from California and was a kind person who dreamed of being an actress one day.
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff

Cocaine and alcohol intoxication are listed as the primary causes that led to the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in a snowbank in Orono earlier this month, officials said.

Alexie Adams died accidentally of acute intoxication from a combination of the substances, Mark Belserene, administrator in the state Medical Examiner’s Office, said Monday. Acute intoxication is different from poisoning in that it refers to a large amount of a substance being ingested in a short period of time, he said.

Hypothermia was also a contributing factor in her death, Belserene said, as temperatures dipped into the single digits the night she died.

Adams’ body was found by a passerby on Colburn Drive on Saturday, Feb. 3. Police earlier said that Adams had visited numerous locations the previous night with friends in the Orono and became separated with them later in the evening.

Adams had moved to Orono from Tehachapi, California last January with her family.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like