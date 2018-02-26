Intoxication and hypothermia caused death of woman found in snowbank

Courtney Sebastiano | BDN Courtney Sebastiano | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • February 26, 2018 4:47 pm

Cocaine and alcohol intoxication are listed as the primary causes that led to the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in a snowbank in Orono earlier this month, officials said.

Alexie Adams died accidentally of acute intoxication from a combination of the substances, Mark Belserene, administrator in the state Medical Examiner’s Office, said Monday. Acute intoxication is different from poisoning in that it refers to a large amount of a substance being ingested in a short period of time, he said.

Hypothermia was also a contributing factor in her death, Belserene said, as temperatures dipped into the single digits the night she died.

Adams’ body was found by a passerby on Colburn Drive on Saturday, Feb. 3. Police earlier said that Adams had visited numerous locations the previous night with friends in the Orono and became separated with them later in the evening.

Adams had moved to Orono from Tehachapi, California last January with her family.

