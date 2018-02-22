Popular Maine farm says someone shot pregnant goat

Courtesy of Smiling Hill Farm | BDN Courtesy of Smiling Hill Farm | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • February 22, 2018 4:05 pm

Updated: February 22, 2018 4:43 pm

Representatives of a popular Maine farm say someone shot their pregnant goat during a recent snowstorm, and expressed concerns that whoever is responsible might strike again.

Scarborough police confirmed to WGME, CBS 13, that they received a report from Smiling Hill Farm that the body of Ava, a 5-year-old pregnant Toggenburg doe, was discovered Sunday morning during the animal’s regular morning feeding. The goat was last seen alive Saturday, CBS 13 reported.

The approximately 500-acre family-run dairy farm has long been a popular family destination, selling ice cream and letting children play and pet the animals.

In a written statement released Thursday afternoon, Warren Knight, a member of the family that has owned and operated the farm since the early 18th century, wrote that “the goat was shot in a fenced pen on the Scarborough side of Smiling Hill Farm,” which also stretches into parts of Westbrook and Gorham.

“Smiling Hill Farm is concerned about this type of brazen abhorrent activity in the area. As a small dairy farm with the seasonal barnyard animal exhibits, the farm houses many animals of different types, all of which are integral to the farm’s current and future economic survival,” Knight wrote, in part.

“The disturbing circumstances surrounding this crime dictate that the perpetrator be identified for the safety of the greater community,” he continued. “The person (or persons) responsible may repeat or escalate similar behavior in another venue.”

Knight said the farm is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the apprehension of anyone responsible for the death, and urged anyone who saw anything suspicious on or around the farm property during the early morning hours Sunday to report it to the Scarborough police by calling 730-4310.

