Maine students to join national walkout to protest gun violence

By Callie Ferguson • February 21, 2018 8:00 am

Students from at least nine Maine schools plan to participate in a national walkout on March 14 to protest gun violence.

“Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from the worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school,” a description of the protest on the website actionnetwork.org stated.

The protest was planned after a gunman killed 17 students at a Parkland, Florida High School last week. The attack fomented an unprecedented level of outrage and activism among American students, many of whom are criticizing lawmakers for failing to enact stricter gun laws in the wake of a series of deadly mass shootings.

Maine students are set to join others across the country by walking out of their buildings for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. on March 14.

Participating schools include Wells High School, Thornton Academy in Saco, Cape Elizabeth High School, Waynflete in Portland, Casco Bay High School in Portland, Westbrook High School, Brunswick High School, Edward Little High School in Auburn and Lewiston High School, according to the website.

