Student who survived Florida shooting pleads with politicians: ‘Please, take action’

By Kristine Phillips, The Washington Post • February 15, 2018 2:36 pm

Updated: February 15, 2018 3:13 pm

A student had a message for politicians Thursday, the day after he survived a mass shooting that killed 17 people and injured 15 others at his high school in a South Florida suburb.

“Please, take action. Ideas are great. Ideas are wonderful and they help you get re-elected and everything,” David Hogg said on CNN as he looked straight at the camera. “But what’s more important is actual action . . . that results in saving thousands of children’s lives. Please, take action.”

Hogg, a senior, said he was in an AP environmental science class Wednesday afternoon when he heard a gunshot. The fire alarm went off, and Hogg thought maybe the school was doing a Code Red drill, he told the Sun Sentinel. Later he saw a “flood of people” running toward him.

The Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, northwest of Fort Lauderdale, is the deadliest public school shooting since 20 first-graders and six staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. It’s also one of the deadliest mass shootings on record.

Authorities say the gunman, armed with an AR-15 rifle, planned the mass murder. He pulled a fire alarm and waited for students and staffers to crowd the halls. Police say Nikolas Cruz, a former student who had been expelled for disciplinary problems, had a gas mask, smoke grenades and several magazines of ammunition.

Hogg said a teacher kept him and several other students safe inside a small classroom. The student journalist then pulled out his camera and interviewed classmates while they were in hiding. A video posted on YouTube by Storyful, which vets user-generated videos and photos, shows students being interviewed inside a dimly lit room.

“This shouldn’t be happening anymore, and . . . it doesn’t deserve to happen to anyone,” a female student said nervously. “No amount of money should make it more easily accessible to get guns.”

As the camera went out of focus, another female student began talking. She rallied for gun rights and wanted to be a junior member of the National Rifle Association, she can be heard saying. She said she was planning to go to a gun range for her 18th birthday to learn how to shoot. All of that has changed.

“I don’t even want to be behind a gun,” she said. “I don’t want to be the person behind a bullet. I don’t want to be the person to point a bullet at someone. And to have the bullet pointed at me, my school, my classmates, my teachers, my mentors. It’s definitely eye-opening to the fact that we need more gun control in our country.”

School shootings have happened so often in the United States that she said people have become inured to the threat.

“I even texted my sisters, ‘Shooting at my school. I am safe,’ ” the girl said. “They responded, ‘OMG, LOL, you’re funny.’ Now that’s a problem in society, and it’s a bigger problem in America.”

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, and investigators are still piecing together what allegedly drove the 19-year-old to commit the rampage. A partial portrait, though, has emerged. Cruz had been showing signs of depression and had stopped going to a mental health clinic for treatment, The Washington Post reported. His mother died around Thanksgiving, and his father, a few years ago. Social media posts show a fascination with guns and shooting animals.

In a tweet Thursday morning, President Donald Trump pointed to signs that Cruz was “mentally disturbed.”

“Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem,” Trump said. “Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

Asked by CNN on Thursday about what kind of action Trump and lawmakers need to take, Hogg said that “any action” is better than “complete stagnancy” and political finger-pointing.

“We can say, ‘Yes, we’re going to do all these things. Thoughts and prayers,’ ” Hogg said. “What we need more than that is action. Please, this is the 18th one this year. That’s unacceptable. We’re children. You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role.”

Hogg may have been referring to statistics from Everytown, a gun-control advocacy group that has tallied 18 school shootings since January. The tally includes accidental shootings, suicides, and incidents in which no one was injured.

