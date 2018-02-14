Police seize $11,000 worth of drugs on Verona Island

Hancock County Jail | BDN Hancock County Jail | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • February 14, 2018 3:55 pm

Four people were charged with drug dealing after investigators allegedly found cocaine and heroin worth $11,000 on Verona Island on Tuesday night.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency undercover agents allegedly purchased drugs before allegedly finding 38.4 grams of cocaine and 41.1 grams of heroin at an East Side Drive home, investigators said.

Also seized was $3,163 in cash, the suspected proceeds from drug sales, investigators said.

Operating as part of the Downeast Drug Task Force, the agents arrested two Verona Island and two Massachusetts residents.

Robert Maddocks, 44, and Heather Godin, 44, both of Verona Island, were charged Tuesday with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs.

Both were released on a promise to appear in Hancock County Superior Court on March 15, court officials said.

Cyntoine D. Sloan, 34, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Rebecca Atamian, 28, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, were also charged Tuesday with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs.

They failed to make $50,000 bail and are due in court on March 15, court officials said Wednesday.

