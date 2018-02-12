Bangor man charged in Rockland standoff was recently released from jail

Knox County Jail | BDN Knox County Jail | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • February 12, 2018 3:35 pm

Updated: February 12, 2018 3:49 pm

The Bangor man accused of causing a standoff with police at a Rockland hotel Sunday was released from Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset three days before the standoff.

Timothy St. Thomas, 61, finished serving a sentence at the regional jail on Thursday and stopped in Rockland on his way to the Bangor area, Assistant District Attorney Chris Fernald said Monday during St. Thomas’ initial court appearance for allegedly causing the standoff.

St. Thomas is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass and two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from the five-hour standoff at the Trade Winds hotel with Rockland police and Maine state police on Sunday.

The standoff began around 8 a.m. Sunday, after police were called to the hotel to remove St. Thomas. Officers had been called to the hotel Saturday night for a disorderly complaint regarding St.Thomas.

Fernald said St. Thomas has a lengthy criminal record dating to the 1980s, including convictions for assault, disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.

St. Thomas was at Two Bridges to serve sentences for his convictions of assault, terrorizing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, according to Assistant District Attorney Jeff Baroody.

On Sunday, St. Thomas allegedly threatened police by swinging a large stick at officers’ faces and yelling, “I am going to kill you” when police tried to make contact with him at his room prior to the standoff, according to an affidavit written by Rockland police detective Alex Gaylor.

After that confrontation with police police, St. Thomas allegedly barricaded himself in the room. St. Thomas could be heard inside of the room “yelling and screaming and making no sense,” Gaylor wrote.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team attempted to negotiate with St. Thomas, but police ultimately had to force entry into the room to arrest him shortly before 1 p.m.

St. Thomas checked into the room at the Trade Winds on Thursday, according to the affidavit.

St. Thomas is being held at Knox County Jail. Judge Susan Sparaco set bail Monday for St. Thomas at $5,000 cash. His next scheduled court appearance is 1 p.m. on March 15.

