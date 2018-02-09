Firefighters make quick work of blaze at marijuana growing facilities

Tammy Wells | Journal Tribune | BDN Tammy Wells | Journal Tribune | BDN

SANFORD, Maine — It took firefighters just 15 minutes to control a blaze in a commercial building overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The fire at 27 Hancock Lane was contained to the Main Street side of a roughly 40-foot by 80-foot warehouse building, said Sanford Fire Department Capt. Scott Lizotte.

City occupancy permits show the building as the home of two medical marijuana growing facilities.

No one was injured.

Sanford Fire Marshal Patrick Cotter on Thursday said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He said it is not suspicious.

Lizotte said firefighters were called in around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday. He said about 10 minutes before that, a burglar alarm sounded at the location and police were dispatched. When police arrived, Lizotte said they found black smoke emanating from the building and summoned the Fire Department — which was already on their way because in the meantime, a heat detector had activated.

Lizotte said the interior of the warehouse had been converted into a series of smaller rooms, which presented somewhat of a challenge, but still, the fire was deemed under control in 15 minutes. Firefighters were able to leave the scene at 2:44 a.m.

Lizotte said he called a first alarm, which brought Alfred and North Berwick firefighters to the scene and Acton, Lebanon and Kennebunk for station coverage.

Cotter said damage was confined to the interior of the warehouse.

