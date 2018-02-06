Affidavit details how Maine man allegedly ended up in a snowbank with a stabbed heart

Sanford Police Department | BDN Sanford Police Department | BDN

The victim of an alleged January stabbing and apparent kidnapping told Sanford police that he was held in an apartment on Emery Street for four hours and was beaten with a pipe and then stabbed as he tried to get away.

In an affidavit on file at York County Superior Court in Alfred, the victim, a 28-year-old Sanford resident, told Sanford Police Department investigators that his captors claimed he owed them $3,000 for drugs and an additional $5,000 for making them wait for the money.

Three suspects, a woman and two men, are charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with the Jan. 11 stabbing.

Sanford Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Jones said the victim told police he was beaten and held against his will for several hours in an abandoned apartment after being lured there by an acquaintance.

“The victim was forced to make phone calls to procure a large sum of money to secure his release,” said Jones in a press statement. “During this period of captivity, the victim was beaten and feared for his life. The victim made an attempt to escape and was tackled and stabbed with a knife.”

In a telephone interview Monday, Jones said the victim was unable to procure the money, hence his attempt to escape.

The victim was allegedly found by a neighbor bleeding in a snowbank on Emery Street and had sustained a stab wound to the heart, said Jones.

When police arrived, they found the victim in a fetal position, according to the affidavit. His face was bloody and the area around his eye was bruised and swollen. Paramedics noticed blood on his shirt and the victim admitted he’d been stabbed.

According to the affidavit, police saw a puncture mark under the victim’s left armpit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland and has since been released and is recovering from his wound.

The trio of suspects include Shantel Rodriquez, 25, Dylan Austin, 26, and Cody Boudreau, 22. They have been charged with Class A felony kidnapping and Class B felony aggravated assault.

Boudreau and Rodriguez each made a first appearance Monday at Springvale District Court by video link from York County Jail. Boudreau was released on $10,000 bail, while Rodriguez is held on $50,000 bail.

Police identified potential suspects in the case early on and warrants for their arrest were secured on Feb. 1.

Austin was taken into custody Thursday night when York County Sheriff’s deputies discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest during a routine traffic stop in Acton. He made a first court appearance Friday by video link from York County Jail, where bail was set at $10,000 cash.

Rodriguez was arrested Friday on Riverside Avenue in Sanford.

On Saturday, Boudreau turned himself in at York County Jail.

When originally questioned by police, the victim said he didn’t know who stabbed him; but when questioned later by a different officer, he named Rodriguez, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez allegedly told police that the victim had stolen $3,000 in rent money from her; that she punched him in the face and told him to sit down because she wanted to talk to him and that the victim then said he could make some calls to get the money.

She allegedly claimed she went outside to start her truck and when she returned everyone was coming down the stairs toward her. She told police she took a knife out of her pocket because she was scared, that the other two suspects were hitting the victim and that she got knocked to the ground.

She told police she didn’t know the victim had been stabbed, according to the court documents.

Austin allegedly told police that when he arrived, the victim was at the top of the stairs, began “freaking out” and fell down the stairs. He allegedly said he wasn’t aware the victim had been stabbed.

Another witness, who has not been charged with a crime, told police he left the apartment when Austin, Boudreau and Rodriguez arrived. He claimed that the victim had been smoking methamphetamine prior to the arrival of the trio.

Police said they found a pool of blood on the main floor of the apartment and in a bedroom, along with clothing items and a drug pipe.

When the injuries to the victim appeared to be life-threatening, the State Police Major Crimes Unit was summoned, said Jones.

Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency were later contacted to assist in the investigation following the execution of search warrants that allegedly turned up signs of drug activity at one of two locations searched the following day.

