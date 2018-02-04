Friend remembers young woman found dead in Orono as ‘full of life’

Courtney Sebastiano | BDN Courtney Sebastiano | BDN

The young woman found dead in the snow Saturday morning in Orono moved to Maine last year from California and dreamed of becoming an actress, according to a friend.

Alexie Adams, 19, was found by a passerby in a snowbank on Colburn Drive. Members of the Orono Police and Fire Departments determined that she was dead upon their arrival around 11 a.m.

Police do not suspect foul play in her death but believe alcohol was involved. Adams was with friends on Friday night, visiting numerous locations in the college town, and likely became separated from them at the end of the evening, police said.

It was a cold night in Orono, with the overnight temperature dropping to 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Adams had moved to Orono from Tehachapi, California, last January with her family, according to Courtney Sebastiano of Brewer.

“She was a good friend, a really good one,” Sebastiano, 18, said. “Whenever I was upset, I would call her and she would brighten my day. I would always go to her. She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. She was such a good person.”

Efforts to reach Adams’ family in Orono over the weekend were not immediately successful.

Sebastiano described Adams, who worked at Eyemart Express in Bangor, as a funky, creative person who loved her family, her friends and her pet chihuahua. She was outgoing and made friends easily after relocating to Maine, Sebastiano said.

“Alexie loved acting and would always do little skits in front of us,” Sebastiano said. “She was so full of life. I have never met a person quite like her.”

Sebastiano said she was with Adams on Friday night, and has talked to police about the details of the evening, but did not want to discuss them publicly.

Police said Saturday that the investigation into Adams’ death is ongoing and that the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office. Anyone with information about Adams’ activities over the course of Friday evening into Saturday morning is urged to contact Orono Detective Nathan Drost at 866-4000.

Adams was not enrolled at the University of Maine, according to Margaret Nagle, the senior director of public relations and operations at the school.

