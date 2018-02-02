White supremacist gang tattoos spurred Rockland stabbing, police say

An argument between two alleged Aryan Brotherhood members over white supremacist gang tattoos led to one of the men being stabbed Wednesday with a broken beer bottle, Rockland police say.

Mark McCrillis, 35, of Jay, was arrested Thursday and charged with elevated aggravated assault, according to court documents.

The victim, a Rockland man, suffered a stab wound in his right forearm that struck an artery. He also had a minor brain bleed caused McCrillis allegedly smashing a beer bottle over his head.

The stabbing allegedly stemmed from an argument that started over McCrillis claiming that he was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood ― a white supremacist prison gang ― but not showing any tattoos to prove it.

The victim’s fiancee told police that the victim was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, according to a police affidavit. The Aryan Brotherhood is a white supremacist prison gang and criminal network, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Rockland police responded to the area of Pacific Street and Lawrence Street where the stabbing was reported. After making contact with a man outside an apartment, police found a man at the top of a staircase clutching his arm and bleeding profusely, with blood trailing on the staircase.

Officer Addison Cox applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm, which doctors said saved his life, according to Deputy Police Chief Chris Young. The man was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center before being flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he remained Friday.

The victim is in stable condition, according to Young.

At the scene, police found “blood up and down the road” along with a broken blood-covered beer bottle under a baseball cap.

McGrillis allegedly works in Rockland and met the victim at a local bar. The two reportedly had been communicating via text message. According to affidavit, the victim invited McCrillis to his apartment Wednesday night before the stabbing occurred.

McGrillis appeared in court Friday afternoon. His bail was set at $5,000. He is currently being held at the Knox County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 13.

