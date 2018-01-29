Bangor city councilor will appear before panel in ethics investigation

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Bangor City Councilor Cary Weston has agreed to appear before the city’s ethics board.

The five-person Board of Ethics, which is investigating whether Weston last year violated the city’s conflict of interest rules, last week asked Weston to attend Tuesday’s meeting to answer questions and provide a written statement.

Weston agreed to both requests. He is not legally required to do so, City Solicitor Norm Heitmann said.

“I will be there in case they need to talk,” Weston said.

The city council earlier this month asked the board to investigate Weston’s failure to disclose the extent of a financial interest between his marketing firm, Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications, and the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau, an organization that receives city money each year.

At the board’s request, Heitmann has compiled excerpts from one council workshop and two meetings from May, June and July, when the council deliberated and voted to allocate money to the bureau.

The board will watch video recordings and examine minutes from those meetings on Tuesday.

Board members could issue an advisory opinion to the city council as early as Tuesday evening.

Weston has said he did not break city rules, because he was unaware of his marketing firm’s ongoing financial relationship with the bureau.

“I’m looking forward to a quick resolution,” Weston said.

