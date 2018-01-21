Police identify body found in woods off snowmobile trail in Fort Kent

Don Eno | SJVT/FhF | BDN Don Eno | SJVT/FhF | BDN

Related Stories Police recover body in woods near Fort Kent snowmobile trail

FORT KENT – Police have identified the man whose body was found Saturday in woods near a snowmobile trail here as Cody Allen Bennett, 25, of Allagash.

A couple who was snowshoeing on a woods trail located about 1,000 feet from Pleasant Street in Fort Kent found the body at about 1:30 Saturday afternoon, according to Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier.

It is not clear when Bennett died. He had not been reported missing, but had not been seen for several days, Pelletier said in a press release issued Sunday evening. Circumstances do not appear to be suspicious at this time and the investigation is ongoing, the chief said.

It appears that Bennett had been walking on the trail, but stepped off it for some reason and possibly became disoriented, Pelletier said. Temperatures in the area were extremely cold during the previous days and it appears that exposure could have contributed to his death, according to the chief.

Police Sgt. Dalen Boucher was assisted by local firefighters in recovering the body from the scene on Saturday. Police did not release the identification until family members could be notified.

Pelletier did not identify the couple who found the body or release any further information.