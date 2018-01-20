US government shuts down as partisan blame game heats up

J. Scott Applewhite | AP | BDN J. Scott Applewhite | AP | BDN

Related Stories Government officials in Maine brace for federal shutdown

The federal government has shut down at the stroke of midnight Friday. That has halted all but the most essential operations and marred the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration in a striking display of Washington dysfunction.

[How we got to the brink of a federal shutdown and what it means for Maine]

Last-minute negotiations crumbled as Senate Democrats blocked a four-week stopgap extension in a late-night vote, causing the fourth government shutdown in a quarter century. Behind the scenes, however, leading Republicans and Democrats were trying to work out a compromise to avert a lengthy shutdown.

Congress scheduled an unusual Saturday session to begin considering a three-week version of the short-term spending measure.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.