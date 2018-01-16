Volunteers raise more than $4K to buy Maine pony new penis

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

A pony named Richard who has suffered from untreated cancer in his penis will likely get the surgery he needs to live comfortably.

Volunteers taking care of Richard set up an online fundraising effort to raise at least $3,000 for the surgery, according to a report by WGME, CBS 13. By Wednesday afternoon, the group had raised more than $4,000.

“We’re trying to take off inches of ugly mass that have been basically left on to fester,” Brogan Horton, who has been taking care of the pony in Bridgton, told CBS 13. “We’re going to take that off and basically create a new little Richard for him.”

Without the surgery, Horton told the station Richard would likely have to be euthanized because of the intense pain.

